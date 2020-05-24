No quarantine for asymptomatic passengers landing in Delhi

New Delhi:

Domestic air travellers arriving into the national capital will be isolated and taken to health facilities only if they show symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to a Delhi government order on Sunday in which authorities said they will follow the Centre’s standard operating procedure (SOP) to mitigate risks of new infections due to the resumption of flight operations on Monday.

Under the guidelines, passengers who land in the Capital and do not have flu-like symptoms will not require to go into home quarantine or be isolated in a state-run facility.

On Sunday, Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev issued an order directing all concerned authorities to “ensure compliance” to guidelines issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The annexed guidelines in the order say that asymptomatic passengers “will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days”.

The guidelines added: “In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075). Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity in the health facility. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid health facilities and managed accordingly. Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in a Covid care centre…”

Though the Centre allowed states to prepare their own SOPs, the Delhi government chose to abide by the guidelines broadly drafted by the Union ministry, Dev confirmed.

Several states have rolled out stricter rules for arriving passengers. Karnataka, for instance, will mandatorily quarantine people coming from worst-affected states, while Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram said they will allow only residents who were stranded elsewhere to return.

Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had till Saturday opposed the decision to restart flights. On Sunday, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and officials from his department held several meetings with other states to convince them to allow services to resume.

For departures, Delhi has drafted protocol that covers areas including the airport entrance, the area outside the terminal, baggage scanning, check-in, security check and waiting area. The rules mandate wearing face masks and adhering to social distancing throughout the journey.