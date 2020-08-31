No relief from overflowing sewers in several wards of Ludhiana

With overflowing sewers still haunting the residents of different streets in wards 7,9, 10 and 12, the area councillors and municipal corporation (MC) officials visited the areas on Monday.

As per information, the sewer lines overflowed in the areas due to some glitch in the motors installed at Shivpuri and Tibba road disposal points. Councillor of ward number 10, Harjinder Pal also alleged that the sewer lines are overflowing due to the dumping of excessive waste by owners of dyeing units which are situated near his ward.

Harjinder Pal said, “The residents of Karamsar colony and Anandpura area of his ward are facing trouble due to accumulation of sewer water for the last few days due to dumping of excessive waste by owners of dyeing units, which are situated in the area opposite to my ward. The sewer lines in few other areas of wards including 7, 9 and 12 are overflowing due to some technical glitch in the motors installed at the disposal points of the concerned areas. It is also being said that the Bhattian sewer treatment plant (STP) is running over capacity, due to which the sewers are overflowing.”

Ward number 9 councillor, Gulshan Kaur said, “The sewer lines in Maya Nagar are overflowing as the disposal point at Tibba road is not working properly. The MC officials have been apprised of the issue and we have sought an immediate solution.”

MC executive engineer, Ranbir Singh said, “The sewer lines overflowed due to some technical glitch in the motors installed at Shivpuri and Tibba road disposal points. The motors have been repaired and the accumulated sewer water is being drained out.”