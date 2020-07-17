Sections
Home / Cities / No religious angle in Palghar lynching case charge sheet, says Maharashtra home minister

No religious angle in Palghar lynching case charge sheet, says Maharashtra home minister

Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the criminal investigation department’s (CID) investigation into the April 16 Palghar mob lynching case revealed that the...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 02:53 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the criminal investigation department’s (CID) investigation into the April 16 Palghar mob lynching case revealed that the incident occurred owing to social media posts on child-lifters being in the prowl in the area. He said that though a political party tried to give the incident a religious colour, the investigation cleared the air.

“The charge sheet filed by CID clearly states that the killings of the two sadhus and their driver by a mob were triggered by the rumours. There was no religious angle to it,” Deshmukh said.

The home minister informed that the CID registered statements of 808 people and arrested 154 accused and that the further course of action will be decided by the court.

On April 16, two sadhus and their driver were dragged out of their vehicle outside Gadhchinchale village, located about 110 kilometres from Palghar, and beaten to death by a mob.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New US travel restrictions may target China’s Communist Party
Jul 17, 2020 03:16 IST
Former Bhushan Steel CFO’s bail plea rejected
Jul 17, 2020 02:55 IST
TN custodial deaths puts focus on another victim’s 14-yr fight for justice
Jul 17, 2020 02:42 IST
No religious angle in Palghar lynching case charge sheet, says Maharashtra home minister
Jul 17, 2020 02:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.