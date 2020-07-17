No religious angle in Palghar lynching case charge sheet, says Maharashtra home minister

Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the criminal investigation department’s (CID) investigation into the April 16 Palghar mob lynching case revealed that the incident occurred owing to social media posts on child-lifters being in the prowl in the area. He said that though a political party tried to give the incident a religious colour, the investigation cleared the air.

“The charge sheet filed by CID clearly states that the killings of the two sadhus and their driver by a mob were triggered by the rumours. There was no religious angle to it,” Deshmukh said.

The home minister informed that the CID registered statements of 808 people and arrested 154 accused and that the further course of action will be decided by the court.

On April 16, two sadhus and their driver were dragged out of their vehicle outside Gadhchinchale village, located about 110 kilometres from Palghar, and beaten to death by a mob.