Sections
Home / Cities / No samples taken even as Pinjore man cremated under Covid protocol

No samples taken even as Pinjore man cremated under Covid protocol

His son was tested positive for coronavirus after he developed flu-like symptoms

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:35 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Panchkula

An 89-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at his home in Pinjore on Friday. His son was tested positive for coronavirus after he developed flu-like symptoms on Thursday. It is suspected that the elderly man died of Covid-19. However, the health department cremated the body as per Covid protocol, but no sample was taken after the person’s death.

The victim’s son said: “My father was not a Covid-19 patient. On Friday, I was tested positive for Covid-19 and the authorities suspected that my father might also have the infection.”

“A few days ago my father was operated as he had a urinary tract infection. On Friday morning, he complained of uneasiness and died at around 5 am,” he said adding that the health authorities did not collect his father’s sample posthumously but cremated the body as per Covid protocol.

He said as per WHO guidelines only one family member was allowed to attend the funeral.



Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said: “It is still a suspected Covid-19 death. With the shortage of ambulances and with three bodies of Covid-19 victims left to be cremated, we have to ensure the safety of other persons. We presume that there were 50% chances that the elderly man was Covid-19 positive. With the rising Covid-19 cases and limited resources, it really doesn’t matter if one number goes up and down, what matters is ensuring the safety of people.”

Public health expert and former dean of PGIMER Rajesh Kumar said: “The Centre has given instructions that on death certificate, there is a provision to declare suspected Covid-19 death on the basis of clinical grounds. If a test is conducted and reports comes positive then the suspected death can be converted to positive death.”

He said that in this case the suspicion is quite high as his son was Covid-19 positive.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi hotels asked to anti-Covid-19 measures like e-wallets, disposable menus
Aug 21, 2020 22:52 IST
Over one lakh recover in West Bengal, tally reaches 1,32,364
Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST
Sikkim health minster tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home isolation
Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST
Donald Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history
Aug 21, 2020 22:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.