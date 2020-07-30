Sections
No state-level function to mark Udham Singh’s death anniversary this year

The event has been cancelled amid the pandemic. Individuals, however, will be free to pay obeisance. I have announced July 31 (Friday) as a holiday, says Sangrur DC

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Mortal remains of Udham Singh (HT file)

Sangrur The district administration has cancelled the state-level function to be held to mark the 81th death anniversary of freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh in Sunam, his native town, on Friday (July 31), due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The state level-event has been cancelled amid the pandemic. Individuals, however, will be free to pay obeisance. I have announced July 31 as a holiday,” Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir told HT, adding that government establishments and banks will remain closed.

Udham Singh killed General Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, on March 13, 1940, in Caxton Hall London. The Ghadarite was hanged on July 31, 1940.

Despite 80 years of Udham Singh’s hanging and four years of announcement, the construction of his memorial is still pending in Sunam. On the eve of his 118th birth anniversary in 2016, Union food processing and industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had laid the foundation stone of the memorial, but nothing moved.



Last year, during the state-level function, Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjeet Singh Channi had claimed that the memorial will be built on four acre on Sunam-Bathinda highway at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore.

