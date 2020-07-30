No takers for hotel isolation in Ghaziabad, people prefer to stay at home

The hotel isolation facilities for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Ghaziabad has not received a single patient since the option was allowed by the state government on July 17.

Two hotels in Bajaria were made isolation facility with a rent of ₹1,500 per day for single occupancy and ₹2,000 per day for double occupancy, besides a one time payment of ₹2000 for government health services.

“Initially we got a lot of queries -- almost 50 a day. However, three days later when the government allowed home isolation, the calls stopped suddenly. We had spent some money on making arrangements at the hotels but home isolation obviously turned out as a preferred choice,” said Ved Yadav, owner of the hotels in Bajaria.“With no patients, we had to withdraw from providing isolation facility and now run our hotels normally, although customer turnout is low due to Covid-19.”

On July 20, the UP government allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients based on several conditions, including a nod from the district administration. According to officials, 120 patients opted for the scheme and 104 of them were allowed by the district administration.

“Our rapid response teams carefully screen the patients. So, the response is a bit low at present but it will pick up,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate. “However, there have been no takers so far for the hotel isolation facility which was also a low cost option for patients. But people have preferred the home isolation. Even the hotel owners have almost withdrawn from the scheme.”

The home isolation scheme has also increased the utility of ‘Nigrani Samitis’ that were formed in every district to help the state keep track of symptomatic cases and monitor whether health protocols were being followed.

“We have now dedicated a team in our control room which will be in touch with Nigrani Samitis twice a day. The idea behind this is to help us trace more symptomatic cases and get them tested at the earliest,” Pandey said.

The district has about of 286 of these ‘Samitis’, with those in urban areas having three members, including the local councilors, while those in rural areas have 10-12 members each.

The state government has also allowed for funds to the districts in order to any contingency.

“The chief minister has directed that districts with over 2.5 million people be provided with ₹5 crore each, while the rest be given ₹3 crore each. This will help the district to take fast decisions in case they need to procure equipment, medicines or wish to make any payments at local level,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).

For the purpose, the state government has directed that a committee comprising of the district magistrate, chief medical officer and the chief development officer to be formed in every district.