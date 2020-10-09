Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / No takers for LIT commercial complex

No takers for LIT commercial complex

The complex at Rani Jhansi road has turned out to be a white elephant for the authorities as the LIT are not being able to attract any bidders for it even after reducing its reserve price from ₹197 crore to ₹157 crores

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has failed to get any bidders for the commercial complex at Rani Jhansi Road, which was put for auction for the fourth time on Friday.

The LIT had organised an e-auction for 74 of its properties out of which 35 properties including, shop-cum-flats, plots, and booths, were auctioned for ₹50 crores.

The complex at Rani Jhansi road has turned out to be a white elephant for the authorities as the LIT are not being able to attract any bidders for it even after reducing its reserve price from ₹197 crore to ₹157 crores. The complex, spread in around 2.2 acres of land, is one of the prime properties of LIT. It was constructed nearly 13 years back at around ₹16 crores.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said, “The report has not yet been compiled but the LIT has roughly earned ₹50 crores by auctioning 35 properties. The amount will be used for development works.”

Speaking of the complex at Rani Jhansi road, the chairman said that the matter would now be discussed with the state government to take the final call on whether to reduce its reserve price even further or sell it in parts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Oct 09, 2020 14:05 IST
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

US aims to get 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:38 IST
IPL 2020: DC bowlers, fielders choke RR to defeat
Oct 09, 2020 23:37 IST
Cut from the same cloth, Nigerian waste fabric becomes art
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
Airbus delivers most jets since pandemic aided by E-delivery
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.