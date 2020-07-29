No usual pre-Eid rush as shops open briefly ahead of festival in Kashmir

Sections
The divisional administration had decided to ease the lockdown from July 28 to 30 in Kashmir to allow people to purchase goods and essential commodities.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:25 IST

By Ashiq Hussain,

Many business establishments and markets opened in parts of Kashmir including Srinagar on Wednesday, but the usual rush of shoppers witnessed ahead of Eid was missing.

Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Saturday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authorities here had eased some restrictions on Tuesday morning to allow shopping, but police enforced those again fearing swelling crowds and allowed the sale of only essential products and services. On Wednesday, however, shops and markets were allowed to open in some areas.

“Markets opened, but the buyers were mostly absent, even in the city’s business hub — Lal Chowk. It does not feel like Eid is just two days away. Even bakery shops are closed here,” said Abdul Majeed, a Srinagar resident.



However, Goni Khan Market was an exception as shoppers, particularly women, showed up in large numbers to buy cosmetics, jewellery and apparels, which the bazaar is famous for.

Javed Ahmad, who sells cosmetics in the market, said police vehicles were stationed in the market on Tuesday prompting everybody to shut shop. “Today, shops were allowed to open and there was some good sale after long. Since the situation is not normal, we can’t expect a heavy rush,” he said.

In Old City, the Nowhatta Chowk market witnessed some footfall, prompting the authorities to vacate the street vendors.

“There was heavy rush at street vendor stalls selling apparel and kitchen items but sensing the heavy crowds, the police forced many vendors to vacate and close shops,” said Noor Mohammad, a government employee who visited the market.

Police vehicles kept roaming the streets to check for any violation of Covid-19 protocols.

The divisional administration had decided to ease the lockdown from July 28 to 30 in Kashmir to allow people to purchase goods and essential commodities.

No public transport was allowed except autos and personal cars. “There was a rush of private cars on the roads which caused some traffic snarls,” said Danish Ahmad, who had gone out with his family for shopping.

Religious leaders this year have urged people to celebrate Eid with simplicity taking all necessary precautions.

Sacrificial animals were also available at select places. Officials said the sale of sacrificial animals will not be allowed on July 31, a day ahead of the festival. They said all the mosques and shrines will remain closed for prayers.

