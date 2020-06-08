No water on Thursday
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced the closure of water supply for the whole city on Thursday, June 11, as it has planned electric-related works at the water treatment plants.The...
Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:29 IST
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced the closure of water supply for the whole city on Thursday, June 11, as it has planned electric-related works at the water treatment plants.
The PMC water department issued the press statement informing of the same and adding that on Friday, June 12, water supply will be with low pressure.