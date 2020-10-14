4 Ludhiana MC branches get nodal officers

Civic body officials during a meeting at the MC’s Zone A office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

: With an aim to improve Ludhiana’s ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2021, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has appointed nodal officer for different branches of MC.

They will look after the working of their respective branches and be held responsible for any negligence.

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with officials of different MC branches at the Zone A office on Wednesday. During the meeting, Sabharwal directed staff members to organise regular awareness and cleanliness drives in the city.

Chief sanitary inspector Ashwani Sahota has been appointed nodal officer for health branch, superintending engineer (SE) Rahul Gagneja for bridges and roads department, SEs Rajinder Singh and Ravinder Garg for operations and maintenance cell and Kirpal Singh has been appointed nodal officer of horticulture branch.

The staff has been directed to ensure cleanliness in the city especially ahead of the festival season. The officials of A2Z company have also been directed to ensure timely lifting of garbage from secondary dumping points.

Also, the staff has been directed to ensure that every street vendor in the city should install a dustbin near his vend and waste should not be dumped in open.

“A 15-day campaign, ‘My waste, my responsibility’, is being organised in the city and will conclude on October 16. During this campaign, we conducted meetings with religious organisations, residents’ welfare associations and market associations among others. Now, we have decided to continue with cleanliness and awareness drives to improve the city’s ranking in Swachh Surveskshan 2021. Nodal officers have been deputed for this purpose. I have also directed officials to start a challaning drive against regular offenders. Also, a drive will be organised against the use and trade of plastic carry bags in the coming days,” Sabharwal said.

Ludhiana MC secured the 34th rank out of 47 cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in Swachh Survekshan 2020.