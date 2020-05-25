Essentials to be delivered to patients in home isolation

Delhi government issued an order directing district magistrate in all 11 revenue districts in the city to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that essential commodities, services and medicines are supplied at the doorstep of families, who are living in home quarantine. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The Delhi government also issued an order on Monday directing district magistrate in all 11 revenue districts in the city to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that essential commodities, services and medicines are supplied at the doorstep of families, who are living in home quarantine.

“It has been noticed that in many cases all members of a family are under home isolation and therefore might be facing difficulties in managing and receiving supply of essential commodities, services and medicines on time,” said the order, which HT has seen.

The nodal officer, the government said, should be someone at least of sub-divisional magistrate rank, and shall be given dedicated mobile numbers, which is to be shared with people under home isolation by teams. The teams working on the ground will also make a database of such home quarantine cases, where all family members are in quarantine, in every sub-division which is to be updated in every 3-4 days, said the order that was issued by divisional commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Monday.

The home isolated families would be allowed to call on the designated numbers and inform the surveillance officials about what essential commodities they need delivered. The nodal officer is supposed to check with each team head in every 3-4 days if the delivery process is in place, the order said.