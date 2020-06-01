Sections
Nodal officials appointed to survey land earmarked for farmers who gave theirs for Jewar airport

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Monday formed a committee to survey the land earmarked for a township to rehabilitate farmers who gave theirs for the Jewar airport. The committee...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:47 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Monday formed a committee to survey the land earmarked for a township to rehabilitate farmers who gave theirs for the Jewar airport. The committee has been asked to prepare its report within a week.

Eight staff members will conduct a survey and carry out the valuation of assets on the land earmarked for the township. Naib Tehsildar Balendu Bhushan has been appointed as the nodal officer to carry out the survey and complete the evaluation in a week’s time.

“We will carry out the evaluation and survey all families of farmers, whose land is to be acquired for the township. Once the work is done, we will send the report to the state government for further action,” Balram Singh, additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

On May 29, 2020, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY had directed the staff to conduct a survey and evaluate assets on the land identified for the township planned on 48.097 hectares of area in Jewar Banger, located off the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.



The DM’s directions followed orders from the UP government on the issue—top officials wanted to expedite the process so that the farmers are rehabilitated well in advance before the work on the Noida International Greenfield airport project begins at Jewar. The Switzerland company Zurich International AG is likely to start work at the site by the end of August as it has received security clearance and fulfilled other formalities by now.

The administration has already acquired and transferred 1,334 hectares of land for the airport project. At least 3,000 families are to be rehabilitated in this township.

The administration will develop the township and provide residential plots to farmers who gave their land for the airport project. It will also pay compensation and provide other benefits to those farmers.

