Noida: 10 trains to carry nearly 15,000 migrant labourers to Bihar in next four days

Noida:

Nearly 15,000 migrant labourers will leave Gautam Budh Nagar in 10 Shramik special trains for their home towns in Bihar in the next four days starting Saturday, district administration officials said on Friday. The administration will also provide food packets to the passengers, they said.

These special trains, to be run from Dadri and Dankaur railway stations, will be going to 10 different districts of Bihar between May 16 and 19.

According to the officials, on May 16, four special trains will depart from Dadri and Dankaur railway stations. The first train will leave at 11am and then at 3pm from Dadri. Two trains will depart at 12pm and 4pm from Dankaur. These four trains will go to Aurangabad, Buxar, Sasaram (Rohtas) and Siwan in Bihar.

On May 17, two trains will leave for Jamui and Samastipur districts in Bihar, while another two trains will leave for Chhapra and Bihar Sharif the next day. On May 19, two trains will go to Saharsa and Gaya, the officials said.

In the district, there are 55,000 migrant labourers who want to go back to their home towns in Bihar, the officials said, adding that arrangements will be made soon to send back the remaining workers.

“We have made all the required arrangements for the safe and comfortable journey of migrant workers going back to Bihar. We will be giving food packets for their journey. To ensure that no social distancing norms are broken, people with the messages received from the administration will only be allowed to catch the train or the bus which will be dropping them to the railway stations,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The DM also said that one train will carry around 1,200 to 1,500 passengers depending on the number of bogies attached.

Thousands of migrant workers have registered themselves at the local police stations or online through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System to go back to their respective home states by filling a form with their contact and destination details.

The administration will be sending a message on the mobile phone numbers of these labourers which will act as a ticket to board the train, the officials said. The workers will have to show the message on their phones to the officers at the railway station to board the train. The same mobile phone message will work as ticket to board the bus from various points in GB Nagar to reach the railway station.

According to the officials, it is expected that the district has over 1.25 lakh migrant labourers who want to go back to their home states. The administration is making a list of workers who have applied to go back to their home states.

The district officials are also getting in touch with other states to arrange travel facilities for the migrant workers who want to go back.

Workers from other parts of Uttar Pradesh will be sent back in buses, and if the need be, then by trains too, the officials said. Till now, over 1,000 homeless migrant workers hailing from various districts of UP have been sent back.