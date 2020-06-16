Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: 23-yr-old woman, a 23-year-old Covid suspect kills self by jumping from hospital building

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:19 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

A 23-year-old woman, who was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after developing symptoms of Covid-19, allegedly killed herself Monday morning by jumping from the seventh floor of the hospital building in Sector 24, the police said, adding that her report came positive on Tuesday.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said. The incident took place around 5.40am.

According to hospital authorities, she was suffering from pneumonia. “She had come to the hospital on Sunday and was in the isolation ward on the 7th floor. She was due for a Covid test on Monday, but before that could happen she took her own life by jumping from a window on the floor,” director of the hospital said.

The woman had allegedly asked her father to get her juice and when he left, she jumped from the window, the hospital authorities said, adding that she was being taken care of properly.



According to police officers, the woman, a Noida resident who had recently completed her graduation, was also suffering from some other ailments like diabetes.

“Her family said she had been upset for a while due to her deteriorating health. No note was recovered from the spot, and the family could not think of any other issue that might have led her to take her own life,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Zone 1.

According to the police, after the incident her samples were taken for Covid-19 test as doctors suspected her of having symptoms of Covid-19 and the body was sent for an autopsy. As it is a non-Covid hospital, they were taking necessary precautions by placing her in an isolation ward, the police said.

Her report on Tuesday came positive for the virus, Verma said, adding that arrangements are now being made to perform her last rites as per protocol.

The woman’s family has not filed any formal complaint with the police, the official said.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

