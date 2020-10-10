Sections
Noida: 55-year-old man from J&K goes missing

Noida: A 55-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly went missing from Noida’s Sector 18 on October 5.According to the police, Tribhuvan Krishna Pandit, a resident of...

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:51 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida: A 55-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly went missing from Noida’s Sector 18 on October 5.

According to the police, Tribhuvan Krishna Pandit, a resident of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, was visiting his elder brother for the past few months in Greater Noida’s Sector Omicron 2.

“He left home on the morning of October 5. He had gone to Sector 18 market for some work. However, when he didn’t come back till evening, we got worried. He doesn’t keep a mobile phone so there was no way for us to contact him,” said RJ Pandit, the man’s brother.

He said that the family started looking for Tribhuvan and later found out that he had also visited his bank’s branch.



“We checked and got to know that he made a transaction at 11.04am for Rs 1,000, but after that there is no record of him. We filed a missing person’s complaint with Sector 20 police on October 7,” said the brother.

The family said that there was no reason for him to leave all of a sudden. “It has already been a few days and we want police to expedite the search,” the brother said.

Police officials said that efforts are on to look for the man. “We have verified the bank transaction and his whereabouts at that time. His information has been shared with other police stations as well. A search is on and hopefully, we will find him soon,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house office, Sector 20 police station.

