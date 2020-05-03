Noida: 8 more Covid-19 patients, tally reaches 167

Noida: Eight new coronavirus (COVID-19) disease patients were identified in Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday. The total number of cases has now reached 167 in the district.

The new cases include two paramedical staff of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and one from the district hospital in Sector 39 which is currently functioning as a COVID-19 quarantine centre.

The two GIMS staff members include a 24-year-old man from Kandera Village in Dadri, a 43-year-old man from Nat Madiya in Greater Noida. A 40-year-old woman working at the district hospital from Sector 39 was also found positive.

Besides, a 33-year-old man who was a visiting employee from Muzaffarnagar was also found positive but is counted as a Muzaffarnagar case since he does not live here.

The positive cases also include a 20-year-old woman from Sector 8. The woman had given birth at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Multispeciality Hospital in Sector 30 on April 25 and it was a normal delivery. Doctors had taken her sample as a protocol, for COVID-19. The woman delivered a baby girl and was discharged during the wee hours of April 26 while her result was awaited.

On Sunday, the woman was found positive for the infection after which she was admitted at the Sharda hospital. Her husband and brother-in-law have been shifted to the Galgotias quarantine centre in Greater Noida.

Officials now have to trace all the people who came in contact with the woman. Health officials have said that action will be taken against the hospital for the lapse as she was discharged before her reports came. The woman’s nine-days-old child is also in the hospital under observation while her samples have been sent for testing.

“My wife had been admitted to the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Multispeciality Hospital in Sector 30 on April 25 and was discharged during the wee hours of April 26. Her sample for COVID-19 was collected and results hadn’t come yet but still she was discharged. They could have kept her in quarantine. We were not told anything as to what precautions to take after giving samples. They could have managed to keep my daughter away from her. I worry for my daughter as she is just nine days old and has been taking mother’s milk,” said the husband of the woman.

According to doctors, if a COVID-19 positive woman gives birth to a baby and breastfeeding is avoided then chances of the child getting the infection is almost nil. In this case, the woman had been feeding her child which increases the chance of the infant getting infected.

“The woman was admitted in a hospital from where she was discharged after a normal delivery. Her COVID-19 reports were pending. Appropriate action will be taken against people responsible for the lapse as per protocol,” said Dr Sunil Dohre, additional chief medical officer, GB Nagar.

One more pregnant woman was found positive for the infection from Sector 31, Nithari, Noida. The woman was admitted to GIMS for regular treatment and is believed that she contracted the infection there. Her husband has also been tested now.

A 38-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife from Mamura village were also found positive for the Sars-Cov-2. They got infected through a previous case from the same area. A 50-year-old man was also found positive during the survey done by health officials in JJ Colony of Sector 10. Till now, 30 cases have been found positive from JJ Colony of Sector 8.

According to officials, at least four pregnant women have been found positive in the district. Officials said they are now facing the possibility of community spread as the number of cases has been going up in Sector 8 which is a slum area and spreading fast among the heavily pregnant women who have not been going out of their houses much.

By Sunday night, the health department had notified 2,161 travellers who had come to the district from various places. Officials have collected a total of 3,697 samples so far. A total of 167 cases have come out positive while a total of 101 patients have been discharged so far. As of now, there are 66 active Covid-19 cases in the district. As many as 205 persons are under institutional quarantine.

District magistrate Suhas LY informed that there are 34 containment zones in the district. These are divided into two categories – Hotspot 1 and Hotspot 2. Hotspots where there is only one case will cover the perimeter of minimum 400 meters. Hotspots with 2 or more cases will have a perimeter of approximately 1 km. LY said that the final perimeter will be finalized by Monday.