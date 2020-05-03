Noida: All COVID-19 patients of Ceasefire trail discharged

Noida: All patients suffering from the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease from the trail of the first two clusters in Noida district have been discharged. Officials said that 42 of those which had direct or indirect contact with cases related to private firm Ceasefire in Sector 135, and seven members of a family from the Nirala Greenshire society in Greater Noida West, including their domestic help, have been discharged after testing negative.

By Sunday evening, 101 patients were discharged from the three COVID-19 hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar district -- Sharda Hospital and Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, and Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Noida’s Sector 30.

Ceasefire and Nirala Greenshire were the first two clusters of COVID-19 infection in Gautam Budh Nagar. The family from Nirala Greenshire had contracted infection from a 37-year-old member of the house who had returned from Denmark. The seven patients included an 11-year-old girl and the domestic help of the family. No new case has come up from both the trails as of late, officials said.

At Ceasefire, the managing director had returned from the UK on March 1, while another employee had returned from abroad on March 7. They had also hosted a visiting auditor from London for three days in the third week of March. All the three persons jumped their quarantine period and were attending office, which allegedly led to the spread of Sars-Cov-2 among other the employees and then to the employees’ family members.

The MD has also been discharged now, from the Super Speciality Hospital where he was recuperating.

The last patient from the Ceasefire trail was discharged on May 1 after spending around 36 days in the hospital. The 39-year-old had developed pneumonia as well, which extended his stay at the hospital for so long. The 42 persons include employees, their family members and domestic helpers.

The health officials said they are happy that all the patients from the two important trails of COVID-19 have been discharged. “We are relieved that all the 42 patients from the Ceasefire trail and seven from the residential society of Greater Noida West are discharged. These two were the first two clusters which were identified in the district. Over 150 employees of the company were put on surveillance and we identified 42 persons positive from the trail that had direct or indirect contact with the company,” said a senior health official, who is leading the contact tracing of COVID-19 patients and suspected patients.

Officials said that over 1,000 people were put under surveillance, who come in direct or indirect contact with the Ceasefire employees.

The Expressway police had lodged an FIR against Ceasefire under Section 45 (Punishment of offences committed within India), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged on the orders of the chief medical officer of the district for hiding foreign travel history allegedly by some employees of the firm.