Noida: Another SHO tests positive for Covid-19

A station house officer(SHO) of a police station in Greater Noida tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 )on Tuesday. The police officer is the second SHO to be infected with the disease in the district’s police force which has reported a total of 76 infections so far.

Another police officer at the police station where the SHO—who had returned from leave only a few days ago—was deployed has also tested positive for Covid-19.

“The SHO and a senior sub-inspector were showing mild symptoms like fever and were tested for Covid-19. The reports came back positive on Tuesday and they were admitted for treatment at a hospital in Greater Noida,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.

The police nodal officer for coronavirus, Ankur Aggarwal, said according to government regulations the entire police station concerned has been sanitised and will remain closed for 24 hours. The police personnel and the other staff at the station have also been tested and their reports are awaited, he added.

The police said they will also work on tracing members of the general public who may have come in contact with the infected police officers in the past few days.

Before this, the SHO of Sector 49 police station in Noida had tested positive for the infection in June. A total of nine police personnel from the station had tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 virus on June 13. Till Tuesday, 76 police personnel in the district had tested positive. The first case in the district police force had come to light on May 5 when a policeman with Dial 112 in the Sector 20 police jurisdiction had tested positive.

Of the total cases in the force, 65 police personnel have already recovered while 10 are still undergoing treatment. A 57-year-old diabetic constable posted at the district court had succumbed to the disease on June 27.

The nodal officer said that most of the new cases are either asymptomatic or those with very mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, the department maintained that police personnel deployed in containment zones were being regularly tested apart from random testing of other police personnel and front-line workers.