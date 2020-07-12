Sections
Noida: Anti-larvae drive intensifies to prevent malaria during monsoon

Noida: With the monsoon season in place, which brings with it malaria-causing mosquitoes called Anopheles, the district malaria department said it has intensified its anti-larvae drive, however, lack of man-power due to Covid-19 duties have limited their efforts to certain areas.

According to the officials, while the department had a total of six officials, including three inspectors, and all of them are busy in the sanitisation drive to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, they currently have only one worker to spray temephos – the larvicides.

Officials said that while they are also taking help from Gram Panchayats to meet the manpower demand, the department is conducting anti larvae drive upon receiving complaints or spotting larvae breeding.

“Our anti-larvae program is going on and so far in July, about 23 areas have been covered such as Morna village, Sector 30 etc. We, however, focus more on the areas which are not falling under Noida authority otherwise the concerned village pradhans complain about us,” said Shruti Kiriti Verma, assistant Malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.



She added that the team visits villages and colonies not being covered by the Noida authority, including slums, every third day to check any possibility of still water or sites suitable for larvae.

“We currently have only one worker that sprays anti-larvae medicine and even he is busy with the sanitisation drive. So, he carries an extra spray of temefos, and either sprays medicine upon spotting any still water or larvae breeding or upon receiving the complaint,” she added.

The malaria mosquito Anopheles breeds from July through October, and the one that causes dengue comes after August. According to the officials, Gautam Budh Nagar saw over 400 cases of malaria in 2019.

“There were around 400 cases of malaria in the district last year and a year before that, but thankfully, there were no deaths due to the disease,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. He points out that since the malaria mosquito breeds in still water, they also keep a check on the water stored in parks for animals or birds.

“It is easier to control the larvae, but difficult to control the adult mosquitoes. So we try to cover as much area as possible with help of other departments as well,” said Sharma.

