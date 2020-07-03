Noida authority frees up 3,000 square metres of encroached land worth ₹15 crore

NOIDA: At a time when the Noida authority and other government agencies are busy handling coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic-related duties, illegal construction is going unchecked in the city.

To free government land from encroachment and contain the illegal construction activity, the authority on Friday in a major drive freed 3,000 square metres (sqm) of government land in Basai village near Sector 70. The land, meant for industrial use, is worth at least Rs 15 crore, as per the estimate of the authority. Officials said action was taken after they received complaints about it.

“We have been receiving complaints about illegal construction on village land during Covid-19 pandemic, as our staff is engaged in Covid-19 related duties. But we are acting tough on complaints after issuance of notices to those who are engaged in such illegal activities,” said Santosh Upadhyay, officer on special duty of the Noida authority, who is handling the land department.

As per rules, no person can carry out construction on land outside the village boundary without having the building map sanctioned from the Noida authority. However, as per complaints received by the authority, many people in several villages have been carrying out illegal construction, thereby damaging the planned city character of this industrial town.

Upadhyay led the demolition drive that was started at 9am in Basai village. With the help of an earth mover machine, the authority’s team demolished four shops and iron structures built on 3,000 sqm of land. The team was accompanied by the police personnel led by inspector DP Singh to maintain law and order. Officials said the authority will continue its action against such activities.

“We will keep addressing complaints and carry out demolition to free up land and stop illegal construction,” said Upadhyay.