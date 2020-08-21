Sections
Home / Cities / Noida authority meets RWAs to address civic issues in new initiative

NOIDA: The Noida authority assured residents that it will address civic issues prevailing in their respective areas during a meeting held with members of the federation of Noida...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NOIDA: The Noida authority assured residents that it will address civic issues prevailing in their respective areas during a meeting held with members of the federation of Noida residents’ welfare associations (FONRWA), an umbrella body of at least 165 RWAs of the city. The meeting, during which a range of civic issues were discussed between the two parties, was held at a community centre in Sector 19 on Friday.

This comes as part of a fresh drive by the authority to meet with residents of a particular sector every week, discuss their civic issues and plan a solution with the FONRWA office-bearers.

“Friday’s meeting was held with the Sector 19 RWA office-bearers wherein various civic issues were discussed, such as issues regarding road repair, maintenance of footpath, drains, sewer line, park and street lights, among others,” said Yogendra Sharma, president of FONRWA.

The authority’s general manager Rajiv Tyagi, along with his staff, was present during the meeting. He directed staff to address all grievances raised.



The Sector 19 RWA representatives put forth issues related to the department of health, civil engineering, horticulture, water, sewer and electrical. Residents said that the dysfunctional street lights were not being repaired, roads were riddled with potholes and culverts of drains needed maintenance, among other issues. They also demanded proper sanitisation of city parks.

“We have demanded that there should be sanitisation regularly in our parks and sweepers should also clean the roads, parks and other areas properly. We also demanded that the street lights should be repaired in community centres and other areas,” said SS Rana, Sector 19 RWA president.

“We have started this drive to reach out to residents in every sector to understand their civic issues and try addressing them promptly so that the citizens do not have to face any inconvenience. We have directed the electrical, civil and water department officials to address each and every issue in a time-bound manner so that the residents do not face trouble at all,” said Rajiv Tyagi general manager of the Noida authority.

The authority now will meet with representatives from the Sector 105 RWA next week.

