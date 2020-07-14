Noida comes up with plot scheme for IT, yoga centres

NOIDA: In a bid to boost economic growth and generate employment, the Noida authority on Tuesday decided to launch a property scheme that will offer plots for residential and institutional purposes. Officials said that the institutional plots will be allotted for the purpose of information technology (IT) and IT-enabled service, and building meditation and yoga centres, among others.

According to the officials, it will be an open-ended scheme that will start on Thursday. As of now, the plot size ranging from 2,000 square metres to 15,000 square metres in different sectors will be available for the allotment, they said.

“Every month applicants can apply and compete to get a plot in this open-ended scheme. The objective of this scheme is to fuel growth and create employment,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority is identifying the institutional plots in different sectors across the city, the officials said, adding that there are eight plots available this month for the scheme.

The applicants can purchase a brochure for Rs 5,900 online from the website -- noidaauthorityonline.in. However, only those can apply in this scheme, who get a registration done by paying Rs 20,000 plus goods and service tax via online, the officials said.

Once the applications are received, the authority will examine them before calling the eligible applicants for interview. “We will conduct interview of applicants after examination of their forms every month,” said Maheshwari.

The institutional plot scheme is a new scheme for IT and IT-enabled services, the officials said.

The scheme for residential plots has been launched multiple times in the past three years. But every time there are hardly any takers for the residential plot scheme due to slowdown in the housing sector, the officials said.

The authority will also restart residential plot scheme to sell 353 plots in sectors 11, 12, 19, 23, 27, 31, 39, 41, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 52 and 53, among others.

The authority has also offered 13 commercial plots for CNG and petrol stations, the officials said.