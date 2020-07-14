Sections
Home / Cities / Noida comes up with plot scheme for IT, yoga centres

Noida comes up with plot scheme for IT, yoga centres

NOIDA: In a bid to boost economic growth and generate employment, the Noida authority on Tuesday decided to launch a property scheme that will offer plots for residential and...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:48 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

NOIDA: In a bid to boost economic growth and generate employment, the Noida authority on Tuesday decided to launch a property scheme that will offer plots for residential and institutional purposes. Officials said that the institutional plots will be allotted for the purpose of information technology (IT) and IT-enabled service, and building meditation and yoga centres, among others.

According to the officials, it will be an open-ended scheme that will start on Thursday. As of now, the plot size ranging from 2,000 square metres to 15,000 square metres in different sectors will be available for the allotment, they said.

“Every month applicants can apply and compete to get a plot in this open-ended scheme. The objective of this scheme is to fuel growth and create employment,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority is identifying the institutional plots in different sectors across the city, the officials said, adding that there are eight plots available this month for the scheme.



The applicants can purchase a brochure for Rs 5,900 online from the website -- noidaauthorityonline.in. However, only those can apply in this scheme, who get a registration done by paying Rs 20,000 plus goods and service tax via online, the officials said.

Once the applications are received, the authority will examine them before calling the eligible applicants for interview. “We will conduct interview of applicants after examination of their forms every month,” said Maheshwari.

The institutional plot scheme is a new scheme for IT and IT-enabled services, the officials said.

The scheme for residential plots has been launched multiple times in the past three years. But every time there are hardly any takers for the residential plot scheme due to slowdown in the housing sector, the officials said.

The authority will also restart residential plot scheme to sell 353 plots in sectors 11, 12, 19, 23, 27, 31, 39, 41, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 52 and 53, among others.

The authority has also offered 13 commercial plots for CNG and petrol stations, the officials said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 cuts passenger vehicle sales in June to almost half
Jul 15, 2020 01:29 IST
Getting death threats, alleges anti-terror front chief
Jul 15, 2020 01:27 IST
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Jul 15, 2020 01:20 IST
Real situation is 22K active cases: BMC chief IS Chahal
Jul 15, 2020 01:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.