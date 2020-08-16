Noida DCP transferred to Badaun

Sections
Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred the deputy commissioner of police (Noida Zone 1), Sankalp Sharma, to Badaun as superintendent of police. Ganesh P Saha, superintendent of police, Lucknow headquarters, has been transferred to Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate as DCP.

However, it is not clear whether Saha will be the new DCP of Zone 1. When asked, GB Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh said, “The zonal postings are decided locally.”

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary, issued the transfer orders for 12 senior police officials in the state on Sunday.

Sharma became the DCP (Zone 1) when the state government set up the police commissionerate system in the GB Nagar district in January this year. Sharma worked out several cases involving gangs of vehicle lifters. He also actively worked to ensure enforcement of lockdown in Noida.



The DCP (Zone 1) was also very active on social media. “I am satisfied and happy for my tenure in Noida,” Sharma said.

Sharma also made frequent interactions with the resident welfare associations.

K K Jain, general secretary of Federation of Noida Resident Welfare Associations [FONRWA] said that Sharma’s interaction with RWA members was good. “He had improved law and order situation in Noida. We expect the new police official would also make similar efforts to improve policing,” Jain said.

