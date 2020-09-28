Noida: Drive conducted in Sector 51 for tenant verification

Noida: The residential body of Sector 51, along with the local police, on Sunday conducted a tenant verification drive in the area to identify illegal squatters. The move is aimed at curbing crime in the area, said members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

The drive was conducted a day after an incident of vehicle theft in the area. “A car was stolen around 4pm on Saturday. The theft is a major security concern for us. It seemed that someone living in the sector might be involved in it. So we decided to conduct a verification for tenants and illegal squatters in the area,” said Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, Sector 51 RWA. The police said that a case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station regarding the car theft.

A team from the residents’ body and local police visited many houses in E and D blocks of the sector on Sunday afternoon.

“We have identified 12-13 families that were unable to provide any verification. In one house, it seemed that three families were squatting illegally. We have asked them to bring back an acknowledgment from the landlord and submit it within three days to the police. We don’t want to create problems, but only want to ensure safety of all people living in the sector. Landlords who refrain from getting tenants verified should also take responsibility and abide by the laws,” said Kumar.

The RWA will continue the drive over the coming weeks to ensure that there are no illegal tenants in the locality before going for legal action against offenders.

Saunvir Singh, in-charge of Sector 51 police post, said, “We accompanied the RWA officials to provide support to them and ensure that nothing happened outside the gambit of law. Those people who were unable to provide necessary documents have been given three days to get their verification done as per law.”