Noida: Elevated stretch over DSC road likely to be ready by March 2022

NOIDA The 5.5km elevated road project, which is being built over Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road to facilitate commuting between Noida and Greater Noida, will be completed in scheduled time, officials of the Noida authority said on Monday.

The authority has completed more than 250 piles of the elevated road and started work on pillar cap to finish the Rs 467 crore project by March 2022, which is the actual deadline. In June, the authority had said that the project would be delayed by four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The construction of the elevated road is progressing as per schedule. So far, 256 piles have been completed and work on casting of pillar cap has been started,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The proposed elevated road will start from Sector 39/43 crossing and end at Sector 82 T-point. Once developed, the stretch will decongest major traffic in Noida’s Barola, Bhangel, and sectors 49, 45, 47 and 46, among other areas.

The authority had on March 3 this year roped in the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation for construction of the stretch that will provide seamless connectivity to thousands of motorists who daily face congestion on the DSC road.

The authority had started the piling work on June 30. It now needs to build 143 pillars on which the elevated section will rest.

“The work on this project is put on fast-track. We want to build it at the earliest so that commuters do not face issues due to the construction activity for longer,” said an authority official, requesting anonymity.

The work could not be started in March this year due to the pandemic. In October last year, the authority had started the tendering process to select an agency for construction of the project.

In 2012, the authority had for the first time conceived the idea of constructing an elevated stretch over DSC road. In May 2016, it prepared a detailed project report of the project. But work could not start due to fund crunch. The DSC road, earlier known as the Dadri Link Road, passes from Noida’s Gole Chakkar to Greater Noida’s Dadri town.

The proposed elevated road will have exit and entry at Sector 100 so that new group housing societies located in sectors 107, 47 and 104, among others, can benefit from the project, the officials said.