Noida floats tender for building six-lane flyover at Parthala Chowk

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:04 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

Noida The Noida authority has decided to construct a 650-metre flyover at Parthala Chowk to decongest the busy intersection that connects Noida with Greater Noida West. To develop the ₹83-crore project, the authority last week floated a tender to hire a contractor, officials said.

“We have floated the tender for this ambitious project to select a private agency. We hope that in the next one or two months, an agency will be finalized and work will start at the site,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer, Noida authority.

According to a survey conducted by the Noida authority’s traffic cell, about 125,000 commuters who use the stretch daily have to face congestion at Parthala Chowk, where Master Plan-III Road meets Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway. The survey also found that the traffic situation at the intersection becomes worse during peak hours when around 18,000 motorists use this stretch.

“The congestion that commuters face at this traffic intersection will be a thing of past once this flyover becomes operational,” said Vaish.



According to the officials, the six-lane flyover that will be built on Master Plan-III Road will benefit motorists, who travel from Noida to Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, Meerut and other areas. The work will be completed in 18 months from the day it begins at the ground, said the officials.

The officials also said that once the project gets complete, motorists will not have to face any traffic signal at Parthala Chowk to reach Greater Noida’s Kisan Chowk located in Sector 1. The commuters, who use FNG Expressway, will also not have to face any traffic signal at Parthala, they added.

The Noida authority had been planning to remove traffic signal at Parthala Chowk for the past three years. “We had explored several options, including an underpass, to make this a signal free stretch. And finally the authority decided to build a flyover,” said the project engineer.

