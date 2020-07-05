Noida: Gaur City residents put up ‘mask bank’ at entry points to lower Covid risk

Noida: In a bid to minimise the risk of infection of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in their society, the residents of Gaur City in Greater Noida West have started ‘mask banks’ within the township.

The initiative was taken by a resident volunteer group called ‘sathi haath badhana’, which was created in March after the national lockdown was imposed, to distribute food and ration among migrants though the police.

Residents said this is being done to keep their society safe from the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, given the rising number of cases in the city. As on Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar reached 2,646, of which 972 are active cases.

Under the mask bank, one box, each with a hundred face masks, would be placed at all seven entry points of Gaur City-1 and anyone entering without masks would be given a mask and asked to wear them.

“There are over 5,000 families in Gaur City-1 across seven high-rises. The apartment owners’ association of every society were roped in and a box, each containing 100 masks, placed at each of the entry points, and every day they will be refilled by the volunteers. They are normal facemasks and come at a nominal cost, however, given the current scenario, they carry far more important value” said Amit Sharma, a resident of Gaur City and member of the volunteer group. He added that three new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the township on Saturday, after which the decision was taken.

The township is divided into two sectors. Volunteers said that they will soon initiate the ‘mask bank’ at Gaur City-2 as well.

“Several positive cases of Covid-19 were found from Gaur City and there are numerous floors sealed due to them being designated containment zones. It’s thus important to take all precautions. While sanitisers are already kept at the entrances, we also gave masks. If someone enters without a face mask, the guard will give them one, and ask to bring their own next time,” said Anita Prajapati, another resident who volunteered to form the mask bank.