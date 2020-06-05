Noida gets fifth Covid facility with 200 beds, reports 27 new Covid-19 cases

Sections
Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:59 IST

By Sanjeev K Jha,

NOIDA:

Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday recorded 27 more Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of positive cases to 570 in the district. Health officials said that as many as 48 positive cases in the district were reported as cross-notified to other districts of Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Also, on Friday, the district administration started the fifth Covid facility of L-1 category at the Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

“This facility has 200 beds. With this, a total of 700 beds are now available for Covid-19 patients in the district. Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida has 200 beds, the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPGTI) has a capacity of 50 beds, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has a 150 beds while Kailash Hospital has 100 beds. It clearly indicates that the district is all set to take care of Covid-19 patients in an effective manner,” district magistrate Suhas LY said.



However, the district health department is yet to ascertain the cause of death of two patients who died on Friday at Sharda Hospital, as the reports of their samples have not yet come from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB).

District chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that of the 570 positive cases till Friday evening, 353 patients have been discharged from different hospitals after being treated and eight patients have so far lost their lives. “As a result, the district now has 209 active cases. Besides, 48 have been cross-notified from other districts and states,” he said.

Ohri further said five patients – including a four-year-old boy, a 32-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – were discharged after being cured from Sharda Hospital on Friday.

The CMO further said that a 70-year-old male patient, who was a resident of Jewar, and a 25-year-old female resident of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, died in Sharda Hospital today. “Since the results of samples of the deceased are lying pending with the NIB laboratory, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

Ohri also said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Sunday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 678 patients were screened today and nine of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of 48 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, district surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said that while 14 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh has also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While five patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 26 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including seven each from Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

