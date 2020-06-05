Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna authority offices work in three shifts to prevent Covid-19

NOIDA:

The three industrial development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar district -- Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway -- have introduced staggered timings in their respective administrative offices to maintain social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three authorities have changed timings for their staff and made three shifts -- from 9am to 5pm, 10am to 6pm and 11am to 7pm, officials said.

The move comes after the directive from the Uttar Pradesh government that wants all offices in the state to maintain social distancing.

“The staff at the Noida authority offices follow all standard operating procedures and maintain two 2-metre distance from each other. The use of face mask is compulsory for all the employees, and we are sanitising our offices regularly to prevent the Covid-19 spread,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The authority from June 1 has decided to do all property related work such as issuance of occupancy certificate, transfer memorandum to sell a plot or flat, approval of building map and mortgage permission, among others.

There are at least 5,000 employees of the Noida authority, who are engaged with health department and horticulture wing. Apart from its main office in Sector 6, the authority also has offices located in sectors 5, 19 and 39.

All staff members are told to follow the state government guidelines to make sure they stay away from infection, the officials said.

Similarly, the Greater Noida authority has also asked its staff to use face mask mandatorily and sanitize hands at the gate before entering the administrative building in Sector Knowledge Park IV.

“We have also restricted the entry of visitors. Without appointment, the visitor will not be allowed to enter the premises,” said KK Gupta, additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority.

The authority has around 400 employees who work at its main administrative office, said the officials.

With around 200 staff in its office at Sector Omega 1, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is also trying to reduce the number of visitors.

“We have started doing all our work online so that individuals, realtors, industrial plot owners and other investors do not need to come to office. Now, we are allotting the land via online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.