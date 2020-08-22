Sections
Home / Cities / Noida: Intense checking at borders leads to jam

Noida: Intense checking at borders leads to jam

Noida The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday intensified checking at the Delhi borders after a high alert was sounded in the wake of the arrest of a suspected ISIS operative in...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday intensified checking at the Delhi borders after a high alert was sounded in the wake of the arrest of a suspected ISIS operative in Delhi. The police put up barricades at the main entry points that included Kalindi Kunj, DND Flyway and Mayur Vihar, which led to heavy traffic jam on the borders.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, said that the district police received information from its counterpart in Delhi that an ISIS suspect was arrested in Dhaula Kuan. “A high alert message was sounded and we deployed police personnel at the Noida-Delhi borders. The city police and traffic police conducted intense checking,” he said.

The traffic along the borders was affected from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, the police said.

The DCP said that some teams also conducted checking on internal roads. “Multiple teams from six police stations conducted checking at 28 points in Noida. In Noida area, we checked 665 vehicles and issued challans to 195 vehicles. The police also seized 13 vehicles during the enforcement,” he said.



In the entire district, the police checked a total of 4,979 vehicles. Of which, 2,026 vehicles were fined and 26 seized. The police collected Rs 1.18 lakh as fine. The police also arrested three persons for violating Section 144 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, a number of commuters were stuck in traffic jam as the police had set up barriers and only one vehicle was allowed to navigate at a time. “I was going from Delhi to Noida via Kalindi Kunj at 12.20pm. The police had placed barriers due to which many vehicles got stuck in traffic jam. It took me half-an-hour to cross the border,” said Rakesh Kumar, a commuter.

However, the traffic restrictions were eased in the afternoon, said the police.

Delhi Police’s special cell recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the possession of the suspected ISIS terrorist who was arrested on Friday night.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Protesters demand reopening of gyms in Delhi; 6 detained
Aug 22, 2020 23:39 IST
Show must go on, no more delay in holding JEE, NEET, say Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali aspirants
Aug 22, 2020 23:40 IST
IMD issues red alert for central, western regions
Aug 22, 2020 23:38 IST
IMD forecasts heavy rain in Delhi from Tuesday evening
Aug 22, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.