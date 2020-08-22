Noida: Intense checking at borders leads to jam

Noida The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday intensified checking at the Delhi borders after a high alert was sounded in the wake of the arrest of a suspected ISIS operative in Delhi. The police put up barricades at the main entry points that included Kalindi Kunj, DND Flyway and Mayur Vihar, which led to heavy traffic jam on the borders.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, said that the district police received information from its counterpart in Delhi that an ISIS suspect was arrested in Dhaula Kuan. “A high alert message was sounded and we deployed police personnel at the Noida-Delhi borders. The city police and traffic police conducted intense checking,” he said.

The traffic along the borders was affected from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, the police said.

The DCP said that some teams also conducted checking on internal roads. “Multiple teams from six police stations conducted checking at 28 points in Noida. In Noida area, we checked 665 vehicles and issued challans to 195 vehicles. The police also seized 13 vehicles during the enforcement,” he said.

In the entire district, the police checked a total of 4,979 vehicles. Of which, 2,026 vehicles were fined and 26 seized. The police collected Rs 1.18 lakh as fine. The police also arrested three persons for violating Section 144 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, a number of commuters were stuck in traffic jam as the police had set up barriers and only one vehicle was allowed to navigate at a time. “I was going from Delhi to Noida via Kalindi Kunj at 12.20pm. The police had placed barriers due to which many vehicles got stuck in traffic jam. It took me half-an-hour to cross the border,” said Rakesh Kumar, a commuter.

However, the traffic restrictions were eased in the afternoon, said the police.

Delhi Police’s special cell recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the possession of the suspected ISIS terrorist who was arrested on Friday night.