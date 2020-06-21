Noida: Layout of containment zone crucial to reduce Covid-19 spread, say officials

NOIDA:

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has decided to consider the layout of an area while finalising a containment zone as it will help in monitoring and implementation of the guidelines, officials said on Sunday.

If the layout of containment zone is convenient, then it will help reduce the rising number of positive cases in the district, they said.

“We have asked the incident commanders to keep in mind the layout while finalising the containment zones. It is crucial because it helps in implementation of the health guidelines in a containment zone,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

There are five different zones -- Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Jewar and Sadar Tehsil -- in the GB Nagar district and each zone is taken care of by an incident commander. At Noida and Greater Noida’s urban areas, city magistrates are incident commanders, while in Jewar, Dadri and Sadar Tehsil areas, SDMs are incident commanders. The incident commanders have the onus of enforcing the rules in their respective areas and also supplying essential services to residents.

The district has a total of 225 containment zones, as per the latest data from the administration. According to new rules of the Uttar Pradesh government, a containment zone can be is de-sealed 14 days after the last case in that particular area. Earlier, at least 236 containment zones were there in the district.

The district administration’s move has come after several residents’ welfare associations, apartment owners’ associations and villagers demanded for more caution while declaring containment zones. There have been incidents when many far off areas were made part of a containment zone where implementing rules were not easy.

“Sector 137 group housing societies were part of a containment zone that had Nagli Wazidpur village, which is 3km away and located on the other side of Noida expressway. Such containment zones don’t work out well because of distance,” said Prempal Chauhan, a resident of Nagli Wazidpur.

Now, the administration will be making containment zone of one sector, without clubbing multiple sectors, one tower or two towers where multiple positive cases are or a village. Earlier, several sectors and housing societies were clubbed together to make a containment zone.

“Earlier, supplying essential services was a huge task. But in small containment zones, now it is easier,” said an administration official, requesting anonymity.