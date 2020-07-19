Noida likely to receive more rains in next three days

Noida: Noida city, in one of the most rain deprived districts of Uttar Pradesh – Gautam Budh Nagar – saw moderate rains Sunday morning, with an estimated rainfall of 50.7mm, which the weather department expects to continue for the next three to four days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 5.30am and 8.30am, Greater Noida experienced an estimated 21.2mm rainfall while Ghaziabad experienced 6.3mm rainfall. Weather analysts predict light rains on Monday as well.

Rainfall below 15mm is considered light, between 15-64.5mm moderate, and above 64.5mm is considered heavy.

Weather analysts have asserted that the monsoon line of trough – a low-pressure line that oscillates around Delhi and brings rains to the region – is now passing through the national capital and is expected to remain here for the next three to four days, leading to moderate to heavy rains across the NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

“For the next four days, the monsoon trough line will oscillate around NCR so we can expect light to moderate rainfall for the next three to four days over large pockets of the region. There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall late Monday night to Tuesday morning,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Meanwhile, certain parts of the city saw water logging due to the rains, however, no major snarls were seen as the district was under the weekend lockdown, imposed by the state to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Photos, however, were circulated on social media of a water-logged police post in Dadri on Sunday afternoon, wherein a policeman was seen removing water from within the structure using a bucket.

“We have instructed the Dadri police station to review the situation and put in a request for any necessary requirement to improve infrastructure,” said additional deputy commissioner, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.

According to IMD records, Gautam Budh Nagar is one of the most rainfall deprived districts of the state. So far, since June 1, Noida has seen about 94% and Ghaziabad has seen 73% deficit, while western Uttar Pradesh saw only 36% deficit till date.

The records state that while Gautam Budh Nagar district should have received 160.1mm rainfall, it has only received 10mm so far and while Ghaziabad should have received 160.1mm seasonal rains, it received 43.3mm as of July 19. Uttar Pradesh has however seen an overall surplus rainfall of 7%, with actual 274.5mm rainfall received till date against expected 257.2 mm.