Noida may witness moderate rainfall on Sept 2

Noida: The city and adjoining region, which witnessed drizzling on Sunday, is likely to receive moderate rainfall on September 2 and 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the light rain will continue in some parts of the region for the next two days, the weather department predicted. Noida and Ghaziabad had received heavy rainfall on August 28.

“The light rain and drizzling would continue on Monday and Tuesday as well. There is moisture in the region which could lead to good thunder activities. The showers are likely to be light to very light. The next good weather activity leading to rainfall is likely to be around September 2 and 3,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

The rainfall below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5mm is heavy. Since June 1, Noida has seen a rainfall of 66.3mm till Sunday against expected 440mm, which is about 85% deficit. The neighbouring Ghaziabad has received 185.1mm rainfall which is 58% deficit, as per the IMD data.

According to weather analysts, the low pressure monsoon line of trough – that oscillates around the region and causes rains as it passes over the region – has currently shifted south of Delhi-NCR and is likely to shift northwards in the next 24 hours.

“The monsoon line of trough is hovering over western Madhya Pradesh adjoining Rajasthan. But by next 24 hours this will move northwards towards Delhi and this will lead to good rainfall in the region within next few days. We can predict moderate rainfall on September 2 and 3. However, the current weather pattern doesn’t suggest heavy rainfall this week,” said Mahesh Palawat, director at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Noida was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius, a drop of about four degrees due to patchy rains as compared to 35 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The humidity level oscillated between 82% and 77%. According to IMD, the day temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees over the next two days.