Noida: Mercury to remain below 40 degrees C over next two days

The city witnessed light rains on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the maximum temperature by two degrees Celsius, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

With scattered rains likely to continue over the next two days, IMD has expected mercury to remain below 40 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 39.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, against 41.5 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature was 30.2 degrees Celsius, against 29 degrees a day earlier.

“There is a trough line, which is a low pressure line, passing through Punjab and Odisha via Haryana. There is also cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana, which is causing thundery activities over the region. These activities lead to light rains and thundershowers that will continue till Monday leading to patchy rains across NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad, at different time,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to the weather department, while the monsoon is moving towards the region at its normal pace and is expected to hit Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas of western Uttar Pradesh by June 27, thundery activities will continue to keep the temperature under check.

“Temperature will not rise much, and is expected to remain under 40 degrees Celsius. It will oscillate between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, of next two days at least. The on and off rainfall would keep the mercury under control,” Srivastava said.

“The monsoon has already covered certain parts of Bihar and is moving at a favourable speed. We expect it to reach Delhi by June 27 and in 90% of the cases the time of monsoon’s arrival in Delhi is the same for Noida and rest of the western Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

