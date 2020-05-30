Noida: More relaxations likely from June 1, night curfew timing to be changed

NOIDA:

With the Union ministry of home affairs issuing new guidelines that will come into effect from June 1, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Saturday hinted at lifting the border restrictions in the district. However, the district administration made it clear that the Uttar Pradesh government would take the final call on it.

According to the Centre’s fresh guidelines that will remain effective till June 30, almost all activities outside containment zones will be allowed to resume in a phased manner.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that it has now become an issue of “livelihood versus health”. “The point 6 (i) of the order clearly states that after assessment of the situation, it can be restricted if it causes health issues,” he said.

Suhas further said that night curfew would continue to remain in force for all non-essential activities. “However, the revised timings of the curfew will be from 9pm to 5am. It is certainly going to benefit the traders. All activities, which were earlier prohibited, will be opened up in different phases, outside the containment zones. But certain activities outside the containment zones can also be restricted, if needed,” he said.

About the containment zones in the district, the DM said that strict perimeter control will be maintained and only essential activities allowed there.

When asked about any relaxation in the odd-even formula for shops, the DM said that it will be decided on Sunday after the state guidelines are issued.

One more dies of Covid-19

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man died of Covid-19 in the district on Saturday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), taking the death toll to seven. Incidentally, the deceased was the first patient who succumbed to Covid-19 at an age under 60 years.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said that the man, a resident of Noida, was admitted in the ICU with bronchopneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome on May 28. “Today, when he was put on high flow oxygen therapy, antibiotics and supportive therapy, and did not show any improvement, we put him on ventilator support. But, he could not survive and died on Saturday afternoon,” he said.

On Saturday, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the district increased to 405, with the addition of 18 new positive cases. However, three patients, including a three-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man, were discharged from Sharda Hospital.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said that of the 18 new cases, there are nine females and as many males. “Till Saturday evening, the number of positive cases reported in the district is 405. Of them, 293 people have been discharged from different hospitals, seven patients have so far lost their lives and 18 have been cross-notified from other districts and states. We now have only 105 active cases,” he said.