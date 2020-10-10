Noida: News channel files case against fake account of journalist

Noida: A city-based Hindi news channel has filed a case at the Phase 2 police station against a social media user allegedly running an account in the name of a prominent journalist.

The incident came to fore on October 4 when employees of the channel located in Sector 85 came across screenshots of certain chats between a senior doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), involved in the CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and the chairman of the channel.

“The chats seem to be between these two people. However, it is clear that the screenshots are fake and are intended to misguide. There has been no conversation between these two people and the messages are not truthful at all,” said the police complaint filed by the news channel.

The channel further alleged that the fake screenshots were intended to ruin its image and to spread fake news. “The fake information was not only directed to ruin the channel’s integrity and reputation among the public, but it also seems that they were intended to affect the ongoing CBI inquiry. These messages are circulating on social media, and our internal investigation has found the source account which was made in the name of a prominent Indian journalist. The doctored screenshots were first shared on the night of October 3,” said the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the user of the account under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Copyright Act, the police said.

According to the police, it was found that the account was being used to circulate fake news aimed at misdirecting and confusing public. “A probe in the matter is underway. The account is fake and we are trying to trace the user,” said Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.