Noida: One arrested for stealing money from man by switching his ATM card

Noida: A man, believed to be around 30 years of age, was arrested by the Noida police on Saturday afternoon for allegedly switching the ATM card of a person and then withdrawing money from it, along with his accomplices.

The suspect was identified as Rizwan, who was arrested by the Sector 39 police from near an ATM kiosk in Sector 45. According to police officials, he and at least two of his accomplices had swapped the ATM card of a man, Santosh Yadav.

“When the victim came out of the ATM kiosk, he received messages of transactions that he had not done. He immediately raised alarm after which a few passersby and a police unit that was stationed nearby came to him,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

He said that there were three men two of whom managed to escape while the suspect was caught.

“The gang has been involved in several such frauds across the district. They confuse their victims and use the distraction to see their ATM pins and then swap the cards doing transactions to take their money. They would mostly target people who are not very friendly with modern systems,” said Singh.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station against the suspect under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The senior officer also said that the exact amount allegedly withdrawn from the victim’s account is still being verified.

“We recovered a data reader and card reader from the suspect and a search is on for his accomplices while the suspect is being sent to jail,” said Singh.

On August 6, the Sector 20 police had arrested five members of another such gang from Nithari. Thirty four ATM cards were recovered from them.