Noida: Over 30 housing societies face action for disposing of untreated sewage into drains

NOIDA More than 30 group housing societies in the city are facing action from the Noida authority for disposing of untreated sewage into drains in violation of norms, thereby polluting the Yamuna river.

The authority is in the process to impose heavy penalty on such societies for non-compliance of sewage treatment norms. As per the building bylaws-2010 of the Noida authority, each group housing complex must set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) on its premises to treat the waste water before being disposed of.

“In violation of norms, many group housing complexes are dumping their sewer into drains that empty into the Noida’s biggest drain, irrigation drain, which meets Yamuna. In our inspection, we found that five housing complexes did not even set up the STP and the remaining societies, out of 33 under scanner, were having technical violations,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

From August 2 to August 6, the authority’s three teams -- each consisting of a senior project engineer, a project engineer and a junior engineer -- conducted inspections at the 33 housing complexes in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78 and 79, among others, officials said, adding that most of these societies either did not have functional STPs or partially treated sewage.

“The teams found out that 28 societies had STPs, but they were not functioning as per rules. We have started the process to calculate the penalty against those engaged in violations of the directions of the National Green Tribunal. We will calculate the penalty on the basis of scale of violations,” said Tripathi.

Apart from this, the authority will also write to the UP Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board and the NGT about these societies for further action, the officials said.

There are a total of 130 housing complexes, which got occupancy certificate from the Noida authority. The officials said that there is a need to inspect all the societies if they are using STP to handle waste water or not.

“We aim to finish inspection of remaining societies in the next two months. Our objective is to ensure that the city’s untreated waste water is not dumped into drains, which empty into the Yamuna river,” said Tripathi.

In its February 25 order, NGT had directed the Noida authority not to discharge the untreated water into drains as it pollutes the river.

The residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have welcomed the authority’s action against the violators. “The Noida authority must take strict action now to ensure that all housing societies adhere to norms and make their sewage treatment plants functional, as non-compliance is polluting drains and the Yamuna. Housing complexes are flouting the rules for long,” said PS Jain, president of Confederation of NCR RWAs, an umbrella body of RWAs.

Vikrant Togad, an environmental activist from Greater Noida, said, “The Noida authority must carry out regular inspection and ensure compliance because dumping of untreated sewer water into drains is causing huge pollution not only to the river but also to the groundwater.