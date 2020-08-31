Noida: Over 60 Covid-19 patients deliver healthy babies since outbreak

NOIDA As many as 63 Covid-19 positive women have delivered healthy babies so far at different hospitals in the Gautam Budh Nagar district since the outbreak began in March this year.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that after the outbreak, it was found that no hospital was willing to admit Covid-19 positive pregnant women. “Then we set up an exclusive ward at our Greater Noida hospital for pregnant women. After that decision, some hospitals started taking Covid-positive women who are either close to their delivery date or have some complications,” he said.

Suhas further said that the district administration had also tied up with some maternity homes as step-down facilities so that we had beds available for the urgent cases.

In the district, currently three hospitals -- Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Sharda hospital and Fortis hospital -- are admitting Covid-19 positive pregnant women.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, said that the hospital started a 20-bed exclusive ward for such pregnant patients in the first week of April. “So far, 41 Covid-19 patients have delivered babies here, and over 10 women who are about to deliver are admitted in the gynaecology ward. Our obstetricians, led by Dr Shikha Seth, have done exemplary job in not only ensuring the safe delivery of babies, but also in fast recovery of Covid-19 positive mothers. we also arranged additional beds in the paediatric ward to accommodate the influx of such patients,” Gupta said.

Till date, GIMS has performed a total of 266 deliveries, the hospital authorities said.

Dr Nimmi Chutani, head of gynaecology department in Sharda hospital, said that after the Covid-19 outbreak, the hospital has developed a protocol for deliveries, handling of newborns and their discharge.

“The newborns are not separated from their Covid-positive mothers after delivery. Mothers are allowed to breastfeed, as that helps boost babies’ immunity. The hospital administers the BCG vaccine, also an immunity booster, to every baby. Barring complicated cases, the babies are discharged along with their mothers,” she said.

Chtani said that so far 21 Covid-19 patients have successfully delivered babies here. “Of the 21 deliveries, 15 were performed through C-section and six were normal deliveries. A few babies have tested positive about five to six days after delivery. But we have observed that it was more due to the handling of those babies by multiple relatives than any particular setting of the mother. However, these babies too have recovered. Finally, all babies born here have been Covid-19 negative at birth and at discharge,” Chutani said.

At Fortis hospital in Noida, only one Covid-19 positive pregnant patient has been admitted so far and she gave birth to a coronavirus negative baby.

Dr Monika Wadhawan, senior consultant (obstetrician and gynaecology) at Fortis, said that the patient had tested positive for Covid-19 the same day her delivery was planned. “She was in active labour and we performed the delivery normally in our dedicated Covid-19 building. All staff members, including the gynaecologists and paediatricians, were in Level-3 PPE kits. The baby tested negative and is absolutely fine,” she said.