Noida: Plantations along Eastern Preipheral Expressway reviewed

Noida: Senior officials of the district forest department inspected the health of planted laid during plantation drives held last month in the city and reviewed the green patches along the expressway.

Officials from the state forest department visited the sites along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and inspected the plants, planted by the forest department over a patch of five hectares there. Stating that the plantation and saplings of over nine species, all of them over seven to eight feet tall, were found in good health, officials suggested bringing elements such as landscaping and gardens in future plantations.

“It was a routine inspection to inspect greenery along the expressways. While the plants were in good health and would take next four to five years to develop crowns and contribute to the green cover of the city, there could be some elements that should be added in the future,” said NK Janoo, chief conservator, state forest department, Meerut. The inspection was held by RK Garg, principal chief conservator of forest, Lucknow, and Janoo, along with officials from the district forest department.

Officials said future plantations drives, especially those along the expressways, should be done keeping aesthetics in mind, with elements such as landscaping.

“It had been recommended that in future, plantations should have elements like landscaping, Vatikas or traditional gardens like Nakshatra Vatika, Panchvati Vatika and Dhanvantari Vatika, etc. These are gardens with specific patterns of certain species of plants that are aseptically good and reflect traditional heritage. For instance, in Nakshatra Vatika, there are plant species associated with constellations. We need to see beyond regular plantations in the future,” said Janoo.

Earlier in August, the district saw massive plantation drive where, as per official records, over 9,62,000 saplings were planted through the help of various staff, paramilitary and hired help.

“The patch inspected was developed for green cover along the expressways. There are different green patches along the expressways as well as other parts of the city. The area inspected was of five hectares and had 17,800 saplings of species like Arjun, Kanji, Kadamb, Rosewood, Jamun, etc. As suggested by the head of the department, in future we will add elements such as Vatika and landscaping in our plantations,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Of its total geographical area of 1,282 sq km, Gautam Budh Nagar has 19.99 sq km (1.56 percent) of the area under green cover, while Noida city has a total of five moderate dense forests, (density 70%-40 %), while 15 are open forest (39%-10% density).