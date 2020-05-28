Noida police constable tests positive for coronavirus

Noida: A 30-year-old constable of the Gautam Budh Nagar police, currently posted at the Phase 3 police station, was one of 11 people who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday in the district.

This news comes three days after a constable posted with the district traffic department in Sector 14A contracted the disease in Delhi, following which three others from the office were quarantined.

“The constable is a resident of Sector 71 and had complained of mild throat pain after which he was tested. His report today showed him positive for the coronavirus but he is already well on the road to recovery,” a senior police officer said.

To avoid panic within the ranks, officers refused to give the number of personnel who have been quarantined so far.

However, sources from the health department said 19 other personnel from the same station have been quarantined.

“The contact tracing team is working on identifying all people who may have come in contact with the infected persons,” an official from the health department said.

After the constable from the traffic department had tested positive, Gautam Budh Nagar traffic department had temporarily closed the fine counter on the premises.

“The constable is a resident of Delhi and when he had complained of symptoms, he was asked to quarantine himself. Later, when he tested positive, three others from the office were quarantined, two of whom got their reports which were negative for the virus. The third one is awaited. However, to keep the public interaction to a bare minimum, we have closed the fine counter temporarily but these penalties can still be paid online. All precautions are being taken,” deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Rajesh S said.

On May 5, 15 police personnel from Sector 20 police station had also been quarantined after a head constable with a Dial 112 vehicle had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.