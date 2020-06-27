Sections
Noida police report first Covid-19 death

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:45 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Greater Noida:

A 57-year-old diabetic police constable, who had tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday, died on Saturday morning, making it the first coronavirus related casualty in the Gautam Budh Nagar police.

His son has also tested positive while reports of his wife and other family members living in Sector 70 are awaited, officials said.

“The constable had tested positive on Thursday and he died during treatment today around 4am in a hospital in Greater Noida,” said a senior police official.



A statement released to the media by police nodal officer for Covid-19 stated, “The constable was permanently deployed at the Surajpur court as mohrir (clerical level constable assigned with magistrates).”

The victim was diabetic and developed complications because of it, the officials said, adding that contact tracing of others who may have in contact with him is underway.

The GB Nagar police had reported their first Covid-19 case on May 5 when a sub-inspector with Dial 112 (posted with Sector 20 police station) had been found positive.

In the district, 28 police personnel, including a station house officer, have tested positive for the virus so far. However, 24 of them have already been discharged while others are asymptomatic, the officials said.

Police personnel are among the front line workers who are randomly tested for the infection to ensure that there is no transmission of the virus in the department.

“The personnel working at the city borders, in containment zones or posted at hospitals or isolation centres and shelter homes are tested regularly,” said the senior police officer quoted above.

Though those posted at police stations are not tested regularly, sanitization is often carried out along with other measures such as social distancing and use of mask, the police said.

In May, the traffic police office located in Sector 14A had shut down the public challan window temporarily when a cop there had tested positive.

“But we resumed operations last week and no positive cases are there anymore. Two personnel, however, are in home quarantine,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Meanwhile, the police officials said that the district court has been closed to public after the emergence of positive cases on Friday. At least two undertrials who had been brought for remand hearings had also tested positive.

Till Friday, GB Nagar witnessed 1,946 Covid-19 cases while 1,039 have already been discharged from different hospitals after being cured. The death toll for the district is at 20.

