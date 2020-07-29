Noida: President, members’ posts vacant since June 16 at district consumer forum

GREATER NOIDA: Though the daily Cause Lists are being put up online, the district consumer disputes’ redressal forum has not been not functioning as the forum has had no president or members since June 16. The advocates’ association has now demanded early posting of president and members.

“I have been given only the Drawing-Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers of the Gautam Budh Nagar district consumer forum. I cannot hear cases. The lone member Nirmala Singh’s term period too expired on June 15. Presently at the district forum, there is no president and no member. Cause Lists were being displayed at the website. Staff then marks next the date for such cases,” said MP Singh, president, Ghaziabad district consumer forum on Wednesday.

“At Ghaziabad, too, we are not able to function as member posts are lying vacant. A president and at least one member is a must to conduct hear complaints and issue orders. Normally, the district forum has one president and two members’ posts,” said Singh.

“The process of recruitment of presidents and members at various forums in state districts has been initiated. By mid-August, we hope to get the posts at Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad filled,” said Singh.

The advocates’ association has appealed to the state government to fill the consumer forum posts so that consumers’ complaints are resolved. “We have requested that the president and members be appointed immediately as consumers are suffering,” Rajinder Dhar, president, district consumer forum advocates’ association said on Wednesday.

“The association has requested complainants and advocates not to visit the forum just to see their case in the Cause List. Forum staff automatically gives another date in the case file,” said Dhar.

A total of 16 cases were listed for Wednesday. Gunjan Sharma, an advocate, said, “I had to come here for some other district court’s cases so it is not a problem for me to visit the forum. The next dates are being given without any signature or presence of complainant or respondent representative. Today, a few complainants came to the forum as they were not aware that the forum was non-functional.”