Noida: Private hospitals launch post-Covid clinics

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NOIDA: To assess their patients suffering from cardiac and psychological issues, some private hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar have started post-Covid care clinics. These clinics will provide consultations of senior doctors to the Covid-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospitals.

At the post-Covid clinics, the Covid-19 survivors will also receive supportive advice from the physiotherapists and nutritionists, which will enable them to resume normal life at the earliest.

These services will also be available to all those who were in home quarantine, hospital authorities said.

Manisha Jindal, dean of School of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSR) at Sharda University, said that since scientific reports suggest that even after Covid-19 patients recover from the dreaded disease, there are lasting ill effects on their health, mostly related to heart, mental and chest issues. “To ensure the well-being of the Covid-19 recovered patients, Sharda hospital has opened a new facility to ensure regular check-up and treatment of the post-Covid patients. The facility provides services of cardiologists, chest specialists, psychologists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, psychiatrists and other specialists, as required,” she said.



Jindal further said that the hospital, which is the only L-3 facility in the GB Nagar district, and SMSR had compiled all the disease and treatment related details of all patients treated there for Covid-19 infection. “We have treated over 1,000 Covid-19 patients so far, and also prepared a database of these patients so that whenever they come again to our hospital, we can start treatment with the help of their past records. Our call centre is also functioning to help the patients for further information,” the dean added.

While launching the post-Covid facility in Fortis hospital, an L1 facility, on Friday, Dr Mrinal Sircar, director and head, department of pulmonology and critical care, said that while the recovery rate of the patients have improved over the past couple of months, it has also been noticed significant changes in patients recovered from Covid-19.

“The changes include persistent breathlessness or cough, poor exercise tolerance, disturbed sleep pattern, mental health issues, cardiac complaints, lack of appetite, etc. We have realized that it is important to provide post-Covid care to these patients, to enable their complete recovery. This post-Covid clinic is to address such issues being faced by many patients who have recovered from Covid-19,” Sircar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh, zonal director of Fortis hospital, said, “We have been extending our efforts not only to combat the infection and save lives, but also offering them a post recovery treatment plan. The objective is to deliver overall care and offer support to enable patients to resume their normal lives,” he said.

