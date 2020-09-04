Sections
Noida: Rainfall to weaken as mercury set to rise, says IMD

Noida: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain in certain areas of Noida and Ghaziabad over next two days – Saturday and Sunday. According to the IMD,...

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain in certain areas of Noida and Ghaziabad over next two days – Saturday and Sunday.

According to the IMD, the mercury will start rising above 35 degrees Celsius after September 6 as the monsoon weakens. Officials said that while the region was supposed to see moderate rainfall this week, unfavourable weather conditions prevented this.

“For the next few days, the region will only see light to very light rainfall. The monsoon line of trough is currently to the south of Delhi and is moving northwards. Also there is lack of moisture in the region because there is no moisture convergence through the winds of Arabian Sea. After September 6, even the light rainfall is likely to stop and there is likely to be a clear sky,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD. He however added that the lack in rainfall is not the withdrawal of monsoon.

“Due to the clear sky supposedly after September 6, the mercury is set to rise above 35 degrees Celsius and the humidity will drop below 70 percent,” he added.



So far Noida has seen an average of 66 mm rainfall since the beginning of the rainy season, and suffered a 85 percent deficit rainfall.

On Friday, the maximum temperature hovered around 35 degrees Celsius, same as a day earlier, which is a degree above the season’s average. The humidity oscillated between 77 and 69 per cent. The Air quality index (AQI) on a scale of 0 to 500 for Noida was 79, considered ‘satisfactory’.

