Noida: Sector 94 cremation ground being sanitized daily

NOIDA: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Noida authority is conducting regular sanitisation drives at the cremation ground in Sector 94, officials said Monday.

According to the NGO, Noida Lok Manch (NLM), which maintains the cremation ground, on average 300 bodies are cremated a month during the lockdown.

“The Noida authority sanitizes the ground daily with sodium hypochlorite solution to keep it virus free. And we are disinfecting the facility daily on our own too to ensure that people visiting the cremation ground do not face any infection risk,” said Mahesh Saxena, general secretary, NLM.

The cremation ground located near Kalindi Kunj Barrage on Yamuna is spread over 13 acres along the embankment road.

In view of the Covid-19 crisis, one of the two CNG chambers that was not working earlier has been repaired, said the NGO.

“As of now, there is no waiting time or pressure on us because the facility has the capacity to cremate at least 30 bodies daily. We can cremate 12 bodies with the help of wood and the remaining in the two CNG chambers,” said Saxena.

For the cremation of a Covid-19 positive body, the staff use personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow the protocols of the health department, said an employee at the facility. There are 27 staff members, including four gardeners, at the facility to take care of the operations.

“We have recently got 200 PPE kits, apart from the 50 kits we already had with us. We use a PPE kit once and then dispose of it scientifically. If we cremate more than one body at a time, then the PPE kit is disposed of once our work is over,” Saxena said.

Noida authority officials confirmed that they are disinfecting the cremation ground on a daily basis.

“Apart from this, we also take care of the sanitation work at the cremation ground,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.