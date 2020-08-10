Sections
Noida: Security guard dies in fire at ball pen factory in Sector 63

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:57 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida: A 27-year-old security guard was charred to death in a fire at a ball pen manufacturing unit in Noida’s Sector 63 in the wee hours of Monday. His body has been sent for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, from Behraich, who worked as a security guard at the unit on night duty.

According to the police, the fire was discovered by a patrolling PRV vehicle around 2am who then alerted the authorities.

“The deceased was the only person in the three storey building and it seems that he never got the chance to escape. His body has been sent for an autopsy and will be handed over to the family afterwards. No complaint has been filed in the case yet,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

He said that although the cause of the fire is not absolutely clear at the moment, a short circuit seems to the probable reason.



According to officials of the fire department, it took 14 fire tenders nearly three hours to control the blaze.

“We got the information around 2.10am and by the time our teams rushed to the spot, the blaze was already raging across all three floors. The basement was the only portion of the building that was not completely damaged in the incident,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer of the district.

He said that the presence of flammable materials like thinners used in the manufacturing firm led to the fire spreading in such a manner. It is suspected that the losses sustained in the incident go up to several lakhs.

“It seems that the fire had already been going on for a while. The victim’s body could be pulled out only after the fire was controlled,” said the CFO.

