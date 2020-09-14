Noida: Six vehicle thieves, active since a decade in NCR, nabbed; 13 cars recovered

Sections
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: The police on Sunday morning nabbed six vehicle thieves who had allegedly been active in the National Capital Region since almost a decade. At least 13 stolen vehicles were recovered. Two of the suspects have also tested positive for Covid-19, officers said.

The suspects were identified as Manoj Nehra, Firoz, Afzal Rajput, Lavpreet Singh and Rahat, who are all from Uttar Pradesh, and Subhash Saini, who is from Haryana. All of them are in their late twenties and early thirties do not have day jobs, said the police.

Police said they have traced the suspects’ involvement in cases going back as far as 2009. “The gang has been active for a very long time and must have stolen more than 100 vehicles over the years. We have already connected them to a few cases across NCR. Their modus operandi is such that they don’t break into vehicles manually but use technology, taking the take help of Bluetooth devices, to gain control of them,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

He said the gang was allegedly selling the stolen vehicles to two primary suspects, one of whom is from Meerut and the other from Kashmir, where the cars were allegedly being sold. Police are on the lookout for these two absconding suspects.



The DCP said that the 13 cars were recovered by the Sector 58 police from various hiding places across Delhi and Noida based on the information revealed by the suspects.

“Six of these cars have already been traced to thefts in Delhi. The suspects mostly destroyed the engine and chassis numbers on the vehicles. We are working on placing all stolen cars and looking for other vehicles as well,” said Rajesh.

Police said the ground work to arrest the suspects had been going on for nearly a month. The arrests were made Sunday morning from near Sector 62 following tip-offs.

The two suspects who were found positive for Covid-19 have been isolated at the district hospital while the others were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

