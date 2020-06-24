Noida starts buying land from farmers to make land bank

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday started the process to buy land from farmers in order to prepare it for industrial use.

Officials from the authority’s land department on Wednesday met with farmers and also distributed application forms which are to be filled before the land is bought in Mohiyapur village. As per process, the authority can either acquire land from farmers by implementing the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 or buy the same directly via registry.

“We buy land from farmers at a rate of Rs 5,000 per square metre directly as this method consumes less time, as compared to the land act of 2013. Once the registry is done and the authority pays the total cost of the land, we will take possession and start development of roads, sewers, parks and other basic facilities, before allotting the same for industrial usage,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

The authority needs to buy land from Gulawali, Dallupura, Mohiyapur, Jhatta villages, among others, in order to develop industrial areas in sectors 151, 156, 157, 158, 159 and others located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

“The planning for the next land bank is in progress and some unpurchased (from farmers) industrial, institutional land of around 200 acres is lying unplanned in different sectors. We will come up with a new industrial plot scheme once this land bank is ready,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

This comes after the UP government had asked the authority to ready industrial land to be allotted to private firms that shall set up industrial units to boost industrial growth in this region and create jobs.

“Since the authority has included our land in their master plan, we have no option but to sell to them for development,” said Umesh Kumar, a farmer from Dullupura village.

Noida is spread on 20,000 hectares of land surrounded by Yamuna and Hindon Rivers. It has around 16,000 hectares of urbanized area. Its land is divided into 47% residential and 13% industrial land, while the rest is developed for other usages that include commercial, institutional, green and others. It is left with at least 300 hectares of land which is earmarked for industrial usage but which is yet to be acquired from farmers.