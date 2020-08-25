Sections
Noida: Tea vendor alleges assault by two cops; inquiry ordered

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:08 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida The Gautam Budh Nagar police have ordered an inquiry against a sub-inspector and a constable deployed with Sector 20 police station after a tea vendor alleged that they assaulted him and asked for money.

The incident came to fore on Monday when a purported audio of the vendor was circulated on social media. In the audio, he has claimed that a sub-inspector of the Atta police post and a constable assaulted him when he tried to open his shop. He has also alleged that the two cops demanded money.

“They first asked me for ₹10,000 and settled on ₹5,000. I tried to give them less, but they didn’t take it. Eventually I didn’t pay them,” said the victim in his audio.

The audio was shared on the Noida police’s social media page after which they took cognizance of the matter. The commissioner of police handed over the inquiry into the matter to Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.



“I have spoken to the victim and the person who shared the audio on social media. Their statements have been recorded. It seems the personnel in question had gone to the area for a raid on August 23, and that is when the incident allegedly occurred. I will speak to the cops in question as well and then we will know more about the incident,” said the ACP.

He said that a probe is underway and due action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

On May 10, a constable was suspended for allegedly assaulting two people who were going to collect water outside a containment zone in Sector 22.

In another case, the Sector 19 police post in-charge had been suspended for allegedly hitting women with a stick for violating the norms of social distancing while standing in the queue at a state-run ration facility.

On June 2, a constable was suspended and an officer who was in charge of the Sector 29 police post was recalled to the Police Lines for allegedly harassing a man in Sector 29.

